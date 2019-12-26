From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

It’s hard to imagine a football program experiencing such a drastic start and end to the current decade than Arkansas. The Razorbacks were a legitimate top-10 team at the beginning of the 2010s, but have fallen on hard times with three straight losing seasons. In fact, they nearly lost as many games in the last two years of the decade (20) as they won in the first two (21). Despite those failures, Arkansas has still had some very talented players over the last 10 years, including some who were named to various All-SEC and even All-America teams. With that in mind, HawgBeat decided to try to determine the best of the best for the 2010s with an All-Decade Team. It is up to you - the fans - to vote on the top players at each position. Below is the ballot, complete with how we came up with it, statistics and awards for each player, and instructions on how to vote.

Creating the Ballot

For the most part, the ballot is comprised of players who started at least 10 games during the decade. There were a few exceptions, though, such as Ty Storey because he was the primary starting quarterback in 2018. A handful of players are listed at multiple positions because they had significant playing time at more than one spot. For example, exactly half of McTelvin Agim’s 40 career starts were at defensive end and the other half at defensive tackle. Others also had roles as kickoff or punt returners, like Dennis Johnson and Joe Adams. It’s also worth noting that only seasons following within the decade should be considered. That is why the only statistics listed for Ryan Mallett, D.J. Williams and several others include just the 2010 season, as the first part of their careers took place in the previous decade.

How to Vote

After reading over the players below and making your selections, click here to fill out your ballot and submit your vote.

The Ballot

All players are listed alphabetically, followed by the number of games and years played in the 2010s, their statistics and honors in the decade, and any other positions they are listed at, if applicable.

Quarterback (5 - choose one)

Austin Allen ~27 games, 21 starts (2014-17) ~This decade: 359 of 607 (59.1%), 5,045 yards (8.3 yds/att), 36 TD, 21 INT, 4 rush TD Brandon Allen ~42 games, 38 starts (2012-15) ~This decade: 583 of 1,016 (57.4%), 7,463 yards (7.3 yds/att), 64 TD, 26 INT, 4 rush TD Ryan Mallett ~13 games, 13 starts (2010) ~This decade: 266 of 411 (64.7%), 3,869 yards (9.4 yds/att), 32 TD, 12 INT, 4 rush TD ~Second-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2010) Ty Storey ~15 games, 9 starts (2016-18) ~This decade: 144 of 254 (56.7%), 1,587 yards (6.2 yds/att), 11 TD, 10 INT, 1 rush TD Tyler Wilson ~30 games, 24 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: 560 of 890 (62.9%), 7,478 yards (8.4 yds/att), 49 TD, 22 INT, 4 rush TD ~First-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2011)

Running Back (8 - choose two)

Rakeem Boyd ~24 games, 20 starts (2018-19) ~This decade: 307 carries, 1,867 yards (6.1 yds/car), 10 TD; 42 receptions, 325 yards Alex Collins ~38 games, 14 starts (2013-15) ~This decade: 665 carries, 3,703 yards (5.6 yds/car), 36 TD; 27 receptions, 167 yards ~Third-team All-American by Athlon (2015), second-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2015), SEC Freshman of the Year (2013), SEC All-Freshman Team (2013) Knile Davis ~23 games, 14 starts (2010, 2012) ~This decade: 316 carries, 1,699 yards (5.4 yds/car), 15 TD; 30 receptions, 293 yards, 2 TD ~First-team All-SEC by AP (2010), second-team All-SEC by coaches (2010) Dennis Johnson ~25 games, 10 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: 252 carries, 1,510 yards (6.0 yds/car), 12 TD; 49 receptions, 415 yards, 4 TD ~Also on the ballot as a kickoff returner Devwah Whaley ~44 games, 15 starts (2016-19) ~This decade: 388 carries, 1,807 yards (4.7 yds/car), 16 TD; 38 receptions, 423 yards, 1 TD Jonathan Williams ~36 games, 24 starts (2012-14) ~This decade: 406 carries, 2,321 yards (5.7 yds/car), 16 TD; 26 receptions, 345 yards, 6 TD ~Second-team All-SEC by AP (2014) Rawleigh Williams III ~20 games, 11 starts (2015-16) ~This decade: 301 carries, 1,614 yards (5.4 yds/car), 13 TD; 20 receptions, 246 yards, 1 TD Ronnie Wingo, Jr. ~36 games, 10 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: 157 carries, 770 yards (4.9 yds/car), 5 TD; 54 receptions, 511 yards, 6 TD

Tight End (7 - choose one)

Austin Cantrell ~37 games, 24 starts (2016-18) ~This decade: 34 receptions, 324 yards (9.5 yds/rec), 3 TD; 1 rush TD AJ Derby ~18 games, 8 starts (2013-14) ~This decade: 22 receptions, 303 yards (13.8 yds/rec), 3 TD Chris Gragg ~31 games, 17 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: 71 receptions, 978 yards (13.8 yds/rec), 7 TD Hunter Henry ~38 games, 30 starts (2013-15) ~This decade: 116 receptions, 1,661 yards (14.3 yds/rec), 9 TD ~John Mackey Award (2015), consensus first-team All-American (2015), first-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2015), second-team All-SEC by coaches (2014), honorable mention All-SEC by AP (2014), Freshman All-American (2013), second-team All-SEC by AP (2013), SEC All-Freshman Team (2013) Cheyenne O’Grady ~36 games, 12 starts (2016-19) ~This decade: 87 receptions, 967 yards (11.1 yds/rec), 12 TD Jeremy Sprinkle ~50 games, 10 starts (2013-16) ~This decade: 71 receptions, 921 yards (13.0 yds/rec), 11 TD D.J. Williams ~13 games, 13 starts (2010) ~This decade: 54 receptions, 627 yards (11.6 yds/rec), 4 TD ~John Mackey Award (2010), Disney Spirit Award (2010), second-team All-American by Scout.com and Sports Illustrated (2010), third-team All-American by AP (2010), first-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2010)

Wide Receiver (9 - choose three)

Joe Adams ~25 games, 15 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: 104 receptions, 1,465 yards (14.1 yds/rec), 9 TD; 16 carries, 171 yards (10.7 yds/car), 1 TD ~Also on the ballot as a punt returner Greg Childs ~19 games, 9 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: 67 receptions, 899 yards (13.4 yds/rec), 6 TD Jared Cornelius ~47 games, 19 starts (2014-18) ~This decade: 87 receptions, 1,265 yards (14.5 yds/rec), 10 TD ~Also on the ballot as a punt returner Cobi Hamilton ~38 games, 29 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: 156 receptions, 2,507 yards (16.1 yds/rec), 15 TD ~Third-team All-American by AP and Phil Steele (2012), first-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2012) Keon Hatcher ~47 games, 28 starts (2012-16) ~This decade: 130 receptions, 1,866 yards (14.4 yds/rec), 19 TD Javontee Herndon ~49 games, 14 starts (2010-13) ~This decade: 61 receptions, 910 yards (14.9 yds/rec), 7 TD Drew Morgan ~49 games, 19 starts (2013-16) ~This decade: 138 receptions, 1,763 yards (12.8 yds/rec), 14 TD ~Second-team All-SEC by AP (2015) Dominique Reed ~25 games, 8 starts (2015-16) ~This decade: 44 receptions, 790 yards (18.0 yds/rec), 8 TD Jarius Wright ~25 games, 25 starts (2010) ~This decade: 108 receptions, 1,905 yards (17.6 yds/rec), 17 TD

Offensive Tackle (11 - choose two)

Brey Cook ~48 games, 30 starts (2011-14) ~This decade: 21 starts at RT, 5 starts at LT, 4 starts at LG Ray Dominguez ~13 games, 13 starts (2010) ~This decade: 13 starts at RT Grant Freeman ~24 games, 13 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: 13 starts at RT David Hurd ~25 games, 23 starts (2011-13) ~This decade: 12 starts at LT, 11 starts at RT Colton Jackson ~39 games, 26 starts (2016-19) ~This decade: 23 starts at LT, 3 starts at RT Denver Kirkland ~38 games, 34 starts (2013-15) ~This decade: 13 starts at LT, 13 starts at RG, 8 starts at LG ~SEC All-Freshman Team (2013) ~Also on the ballot as an offensive guard DeMarcus Love ~13 games, 13 starts (2010) ~This decade: 13 starts at LT ~First-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2010) Jason Peacock ~23 games, 16 starts (2011-12) ~This decade: 16 starts at LT Dan Skipper ~51 games, 47 starts (2013-16) ~This decade: 26 starts at LT, 13 starts at RT, 8 starts at RG ~Second-team All-American by AFCA (2016), first-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2016), second-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2015) Dalton Wagner ~23 games, 13 starts (2018-19) ~This decade: 12 starts at RT, 1 start at LT Brian Wallace ~38 games, 29 starts (2015-18) ~This decade: 29 starts at RT

Offensive Guard (8 - choose two)

Alvin Bailey ~38 games, 38 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: 26 starts at RG, 12 starts at LG ~Second-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2011), SEC All-Freshman Team (2010) Grant Cook ~24 games, 13 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: 13 starts at LG Hjalte Froholdt ~47 games, 37 starts (2015-18) ~This decade: 34 starts at LG, 3 starts at C ~Second-team All-SEC by AP (2018) Johnny Gibson Jr. ~40 games, 29 starts (2015-18) ~This decade: 24 starts at RG, 4 starts at RT, 1 start at LT Wade Grayson ~13 games, 13 starts (2010) ~This decade: 13 starts at LG Denver Kirkland ~38 games, 34 starts (2013-15) ~This decade: 13 starts at RG, 13 starts at LT, 8 starts at LG ~SEC All-Freshman Team (2013) ~Also on the ballot as an offensive tackle Frank Ragnow ~42 games, 33 starts (2014-17) ~This decade: 15 starts at RG, 18 starts at C ~First-team All-American by PFF (2016, 2017), first-team All-American by CBS (2017), second-team All-American by FWAA and Phil Steele (2017), third-team All-American by AP (2017), fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele (2016), second-team All-SEC by AP (2016, 2017), SEC All-Freshman Team (2014) ~Also on the ballot as a center Sebastian Tretola ~26 games, 24 starts (2014-15) ~This decade: 24 starts at LG ~Jacobs Blocking Trophy (2015), first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated (2015), second-team All-American by AP, Athlon and Sporting News (2015), first-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2015)

Center (4 - choose one)

Ty Clary ~31 games, 27 starts (2017-19) ~This decade: 21 starts at C, 6 starts at LG Frank Ragnow ~42 games, 33 starts (2014-17) ~This decade: 18 starts at C, 15 starts at RG ~First-team All-American by PFF (2016, 2017), first-team All-American by CBS (2017), second-team All-American by FWAA and Phil Steele (2017), third-team All-American by AP (2017), fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele (2016), second-team All-SEC by AP (2016, 2017), SEC All-Freshman Team (2014) ~Also on the ballot as an offensive guard Mitch Smothers ~38 games, 34 starts (2011, 2013-15) ~This decade: 26 starts at C, 4 starts at RG, 4 starts at LT Travis Swanson ~50 games, 50 starts (2010-13) ~This decade: 50 starts at C ~First-team All-American by USA Today (2013), fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele (2013), first-team All-SEC by AP (2013), second-team All-SEC by AP (2012), second-team All-SEC by coaches (2013), SEC All-Freshman Team (2010)

Defensive End (13 - choose two)

McTelvin Agim ~49 games, 40 starts (2016-19) ~This decade: 148 tackles, 31.5 TFL, 14.5 sacks, 4 PBU, 19 QBH, 2 FR, 6 FF ~SEC All-Freshman Team (2016) ~Also on the ballot as a defensive tackle Damario Ambrose ~13 games, 13 starts (2010) ~This decade: 33 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 4 QBH, 1 FF Tevin Beanum ~37 games, 15 starts (2014-16) ~This decade: 62 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU, 6 QBH, 2 FR, 1 FF Jake Bequette ~23 games, 23 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: 60 tackles, 19 TFL, 17 sacks, 4 PBU, 10 QBH, 1 FR, 6 FF, 1 safety ~First-team All-SEC by coaches (2011), second-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2010) Trey Flowers ~49 games, 39 starts (2011-14) ~This decade: 190 tackles, 47.5 TFL, 18 sacks, 13 PBU, 1 INT, 26 QBH, 1 FR, 4 FF ~Second-team All-SEC by coaches (2013, 2014), SEC All-Freshman Team (2011) Jeremiah Ledbetter ~26 games, 25 starts (2015-16) ~This decade: 104 tackles, 15 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 4 QBH, 1 FF Randy Ramsey ~41 games, 22 starts (2014, 2016-18) ~This decade: 105 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 16 QBH, 2 FR, 4 FF Gabe Richardson ~27 games, 13 starts (2017-19) ~This decade: 47 tackles, 7 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 3 QBH, 1 FR, 2 FF Chris Smith ~43 games, 27 starts (2010-13) ~This decade: 122 tackles, 30.5 TFL, 21.5 sacks, 7 PBU, 20 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF ~Second-team All-SEC by coaches (2013) Mataio Soli ~12 games, 11 starts (2019) ~This decade: 19 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 QBH JaMichael Winston ~53 games, 23 starts (2012-16) ~This decade: 72 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 INT, 6 QBH, 1 FF Deatrich Wise, Jr. ~50 games, 10 starts (2012-16) ~This decade: 112 tackles, 23 TFL, 16.5 sacks, 6 PBU, 17 QBH, 1 FR, 4 FF Tenarius Wright ~26 games, 11 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: 89 tackles, 13 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 10 QBH, 2 FR, 2 FF

Defensive Tackle (11 - choose two)

McTelvin Agim ~49 games, 40 starts (2016-19) ~This decade: 148 tackles, 31.5 TFL, 14.5 sacks, 4 PBU, 19 QBH, 2 FR, 6 FF ~SEC All-Freshman Team (2016) ~Also on the ballot as a defensive end Alfred Davis ~38 games, 15 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: 76 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 2 QBH, 1 FF DeMarcus Hodge ~39 games, 13 starts (2012-15) ~This decade: 62 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 FF Bijhon Jackson ~50 games, 12 starts (2014-17) ~This decade: 47 tackles, 9 TFL, 3.5 sack, 1 PBU, 4 QBH Taiwan Johnson ~42 games, 39 starts (2013-16) ~This decade: 87 tackles, 18 TFL, 8 sacks, 3 PBU, 4 QBH, 3 FR Byran Jones ~47 games, 40 starts (2010-13) ~This decade: 154 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 78 QBH, 1 FR ~SEC All-Freshman Team (2010) DeQuinta Jones ~35 games, 24 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: 75 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 7 PBU, 4 QBH, 1 FR, 2 FF Darius Philon ~25 games, 18 starts (2013-14) ~This decade: 92 tackles, 20.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 8 QBH, 3 FR, 3 FF ~Second-team All-SEC by AP (2014), SEC All-Freshman Team (2013) T.J. Smith ~41 games, 34 starts (2016-19) ~This decade: 76 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 sacks, 6 QBH, 2 FF Robert Thomas ~31 games, 14 starts (2011-13) ~This decade: 72 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 7 QBH Armon Watts ~29 games, 11 starts (2015-18) ~This decade: 56 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 PBU, 4 QBH, 3 FF

Linebacker (12 - choose three)

Brooks Ellis ~49 games, 41 starts (2013-16) ~This decade: 210 tackles, 22.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 14 PBU, 4 INT, 10 QBH, 2 FR, 2 FF Dwayne Eugene ~47 games, 14 starts (2014-17) ~This decade: 95 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 QBH, 2 FR Jerry Franklin ~26 games, 26 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: 201 tackles, 23 TFL, 7 sacks, 6 PBU, 10 QBH, 3 FR, 1 FF, 1 safety ~Second-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2011), second-team All-SEC by coaches (2010) Dre Greenlaw ~42 games, 38 starts (2015-18) ~This decade: 320 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 PBU, 3 INT, 5 QBH, 3 FR, 3 FF ~SEC All-Freshman Team (2015) De’Jon Harris ~48 games, 36 starts (2016-19) ~This decade: 371 tackles, 26 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 9 PBU, 8 QBH, 3 FR, 4 FF ~Second-team All-SEC by AP (2017, 2018, 2019), SEC All-Freshman Team (2016) Alonzo Highsmith ~19 games, 19 starts (2011-12) ~This decade: 134 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 INT, 3 QBH, 2 FR, 1 FF Jarrett Lake ~38 games, 11 starts (2010-13) ~This decade: 104 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack, 3 PBU, 2 QBH, 1 FR Anthony Leon ~13 games, 12 starts (2010) ~This decade: 65 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 3 PBU Braylon Mitchell ~41 games, 14 starts (2011-14) ~This decade: 111 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 PBU, 2 QBH, 1 FF ~SEC All-Freshman Team (2011) Jerico Nelson ~26 games, 18 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: 157 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 6 PBU, 3 INT, 6 QBH, 2 FR, 1 FF Bumper Pool ~22 games, 16 starts (2018-19) ~This decade: 123 tackles, 9 TFL, 0.5 sack, 9 PBU, 2 QBH, 1 FR Martrell Spaight ~22 games, 15 starts (2013-14) ~This decade: 150 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 INT, 5 QBH, 1 FR, 2 FF ~First-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2014)

Cornerback (13 - choose two)

Greg Brooks Jr. ~12 games, 12 starts (2019) ~This decade: 25 tackles, 3 PBU, 1 INT, 1 QBH Montaric Brown ~21 games, 13 starts (2018-19) ~This decade: 48 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 PBU, 1 INT, 1 FR Jared Collins ~50 games, 40 starts (2013-16) ~This decade: 165 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1 sack, 36 PBU, 2 INT, 3 FF DJ Dean ~48 games, 16 starts (2013-16) ~This decade: 91 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 13 PBU, 4 INT ~Also on the ballot as a punt returner Greg Gatson ~24 games, 10 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: 47 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 PBU, 2 INT, 1 FF Will Hines ~19 games, 15 starts (2012-13) ~This decade: 46 tackles, 8 PBU, 2 INT, 1 FR, 1 FF Isaac Madison ~23 games, 14 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: 59 tackles, 9 PBU Jarques McClellion ~24 games, 20 starts (2018-19) ~This decade: 59 tackles, 11 PBU, 1 INT Tevin Mitchel ~43 games, 29 starts (2011-14) ~This decade: 157 tackles, 6 TFL, 18 PBU, 4 INT, 1 FR, 2 FF Ryan Pulley ~35 games, 23 starts (2015-18) ~This decade: 95 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 22 PBU, 6 INT, 1 FR, 1 FF Kevin Richardson II ~48 games, 19 starts (2014-18) ~This decade: 125 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 8 PBU, 4 INT, 1 QBH, 1 FR Henre’ Toliver ~49 games, 36 starts (2014-17) ~This decade: 161 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 23 PBU, 8 INT, 1 FR Darius Winston ~33 games, 14 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: 46 tackles, 2 PBU, 1 INT, 1 QBH, 2 FR

Safety (10 - choose two)

Eric Bennett ~48 games, 32 starts (2010-13) ~This decade: 202 tackles, 6 TFL, 10 PBU, 4 INT, 1 FR Rudell Crim ~13 games, 12 starts (2010) ~This decade: 53 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 3 INT, 1 QBH, 1 FR Kamren Curl ~34 games, 33 starts (2017-19) ~This decade: 175 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 15 PBU, 2 INT, 1 QBH, 2 FR, 3 FF ~Second-team All-SEC by PFF (2019) Joe Foucha ~21 games, 13 starts (2018-19) ~This decade: 98 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 PBU, 1 INT, 1 QBH, 1 FR Rohan Gaines ~47 games, 39 starts (2012-15) ~This decade: 234 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 11 PBU, 2 INT, 3 QBH, 2 FR, 2 FF ~SEC All-Freshman Team (2012) Josh Liddell ~50 games, 37 starts (2014-17) ~This decade: 177 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 9 PBU, 5 INT, 3 FF Santos Ramirez ~48 games, 34 starts (2015-18) ~This decade: 228 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 13 PBU, 3 INT, 2 FR, 5 FF Ross Rasner ~38 games, 15 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: 173 tackles, 16 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 10 PBU, 3 INT, 4 QBH, 2 FR, 2 FF Tramain Thomas ~26 games, 24 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: 174 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 11 PBU, 9 INT, 1 FR, 5 FF ~Second-team All-SEC by AP (2010) Alan Turner ~45 games, 27 starts (2011-14) ~This decade: 180 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 9 PBU, 4 INT, 1 QBH

Kicker (3 - choose one)

Zach Hocker ~50 games (2010-13) ~This decade: 61 of 79 FG (77.2%), 171 of 173 PAT (98.8%), 354 points, 5 of 7 from 50+ yards, long of 54 yards ~Second-team All-SEC by AP (2013), SEC All-Freshman Team (2010) Connor Limpert ~45 games (2016-19) ~This decade: 41 of 52 FG (78.8%), 91 of 93 PAT (97.8%), 214 points, 3 of 6 from 50+ yards, long of 55 yards Adam McFain ~24 games (2014-16) ~This decade: 15 of 20 FG (75%), 40 of 41 PAT (97.6%), 85 points, 1 of 1 from 50+ yards, long of 54 yards

Punter (3 - choose one)

Toby Baker ~27 games (2014-16) ~This decade: 101 punts, 4,340 yards (43.0 average), 45 inside the 20-yard line (44.6%), 27 of 50+ yards (26.7%) Dylan Breeding ~37 games (2010-12) ~This decade: 158 punts, 7,028 yards (44.5 average), 52 inside the 20-yard line (32.9%), 47 of 50+ yards (29.7%) ~Second-team All-SEC by AP and coaches (2011, 2012) Sam Irwin-Hill ~25 games (2013-14) ~This decade: 104 punts, 4,365 yards (42.0 average), 47 inside the 20-yard line (45.2%), 15 of 50+ yards (14.4%)

Kickoff Returner (4 - choose one)

Dennis Johnson ~25 games (2010-11) ~This decade: 38 returns, 848 yards (22.3 yards/return), 1 TD ~Second-team All-SEC by AP (2011) ~Also on the ballot as a running back Korliss Marshall ~14 games (2013-14) ~This decade: 28 returns, 693 yards (24.8 yards/return), 1 TD Marquel Wade ~11 games (2011) ~This decade: 14 returns, 358 yards (25.6 yards/return), 1 TD De’Vion Warren ~30 games (2017-19) ~This decade: 59 returns, 1,490 yards (25.3 yards/return), 1 TD ~SEC All-Freshman Team (2017)

Punt Returner (4 - choose one)