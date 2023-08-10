A former Baylor standout, Walcott earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors from the Associated Presss and Pro Football Network after totaling a 82 tackles, second most of any Baylor defender. He also recorded 10 tackles for loss and two sacks to go with three forced fumbles and an interception in 2022.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman went into the offseason knowing there were plenty of question marks in the secondary for his Razorbacks, and he may have found an answer with Baylor transfer Alfahiym Walcott.

"That’s the standard, not for the defense but for the offense," Walcott said. "I see it from the offense as well, whether they’re blocking to get to the next level with the O-line and everything. The physicality is there. That’s the standard we’re going to hold everyone to."

Those numbers are a sight for sore eyes if you're an Arkansas fan. Other than Catalon — who couldn't consistently stay on the field due to injuries — the safety position has lacked physicality in recent years for the Razorbacks. Walcott understands that being physical is the standard.

As a redshirt senior, Walcott plays a role in coaching up younger players. The Wilmington, North Carolina, native helps set the tone during practice as well.

"What I think I can bring to the defense is a leadership role because I am an older guy," Walcott said. "I understand what it looks like and what it is going to be like in a game...So fixing the little things will help us in game and I just like, from our first shoulder pad practice we were doing a bubble drill. And I just wanted to set the tone to show the defense, this is how we’re going to be. This is how physical we’re going to be."

Although Walcott is recognized as a safety, he possesses the ability to play multiple positions. The 6-foot-2 defensive back started 12 games with the Bears at the STAR position, a hybrid of a safety and outside linebacker.

As long as he's on the field, Walcott said he doesn't care where he's playing.

"It doesn’t make any difference," Walcott said. "I love to be on the field whether it’s at corner, linebacker. If I could play D-end, I would. In the DB room, Coach (Marcus) Woodson does a great job of having us learn each and every spot."

Things weren't always easy for Walcott, though. The defensive back missed most of the spring due to a meniscus injury and lost valuable on-field practice time because of it.

Walcott said he was still in the playbook and player meetings and he tried to lead off the field while he was out.

"Although it is kind of hard when you’re not on the field, understanding what they’re going through out there with the plays and stuff," Walcott said. "But just trying to lead in that way."

The Arkansas football team will have its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, something Walcott is excited to play in to showcase his physicality.

"Personally, I like to tackle a lot," Walcott stated. "I like to be physical, so I’m ready for that, bring somebody to the ground. And to see the offense do their part as well."