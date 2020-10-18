Jake Yurachek, an Arkansas football player and the son of athletics director Hunter Yurachek, was arrested by the University of Arkansas Police Department early Sunday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving and possession of fraudulent identification.

The 20-year-old linebacker was booked into the Washington County jail at 1:22 a.m., about seven hours after playing in Arkansas’ 33-21 win over Ole Miss, according to the online Washington County intake report. He was released at 3:44 a.m.

According to the police report, Yurachek was seen by a police officer driving west on Dickson Street and hit a curb before turning left onto Harmon Avenue.

He was pulled over at the Harmon Parking Garage around 12:38 a.m., at which point he gave the officer a Texas driver's license for Hunter Yurachek, his older brother who goes by Ryan and is a graduate assistant for the Razorbacks.

When asked how much he had to drink, Yurachek told the officer he had "a few drinks," according to the police report. He was asked to take a field sobriety test, after which the officer deemed him unsafe to drive and placed him under arrest at 12:54 a.m.

Once at the Washington County Detention Center, Yurachek took a Breathalyzer test and had a blood-alcohol content level of .178, more than double the legal amount of .08.

After beginning his career at Colorado and redshirting in 2018, Yurachek transferred to Arkansas to play for the school where his father was the AD.

As a walk-on, he appeared in four games last season, playing 16 special teams snaps and not recording any official statistics. Even though he still hasn’t played on defense, Yurachek has seen his role expand as a redshirt sophomore this season, appearing on multiple special teams units.

It is believed to be the first time since head coach Sam Pittman was hired last December that a football player has been arrested. Former wide receiver Deon Stewart was arrested for DWI a few weeks after Pittman was hired, but it is unclear if he was going to return for a sixth year after tearing his ACL before last season.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.