Arkansas has had great success with athletes out of Warren, and another one has announced his pledge to the Razorbacks as three-star Antonio Jordan committed to the Hogs on Sunday.

Jordan's recruitment has been extremely quiet, and he hasn't spoken to reporters about his recruitment at all. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Florida State, LSU, South Carolina and others.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 210 pounds, Jordan is expected to play wide receiver when he gets to campus in Fayetteville.