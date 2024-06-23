Warren three-star wide receiver Antonio Jordan commits to Arkansas
Arkansas has had great success with athletes out of Warren, and another one has announced his pledge to the Razorbacks as three-star Antonio Jordan committed to the Hogs on Sunday.
Jordan's recruitment has been extremely quiet, and he hasn't spoken to reporters about his recruitment at all. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Florida State, LSU, South Carolina and others.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 210 pounds, Jordan is expected to play wide receiver when he gets to campus in Fayetteville.
Jordan is the second wide receiver to commit to the Razorbacks in the 2025 class, as he joins three-star Kamare Williams.
Arkansas now has three in-state prospects in the fold for the 2025 class, as Jordan joins four-star quarterback Grayson Wilson and three-star athlete Quentin Murphy.
Altogether, Arkansas has 14 total commitments in the class of 2025. Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest updates in Arkansas football recruiting.