Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-16 10:08:24 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: A Closer Look at Arkansas’s Recruiting Process

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Get a closer look at how the Arkansas staff recruits and evaluated prospects. The Razorbacks currently have the no. 10 2019 class in the nation per Rivals.

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}