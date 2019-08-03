WATCH: Arkansas 2019 Fall Camp Player Media Day: Defense
Hear from the Razorback upperclassmen on the defense as they get ready for the 2019 season that kicks off on August 31 at home against Portland State:
**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news