WATCH: Arkansas 2023 QB target Malachi Singleton previews decision

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Malachi Singleton is a three-star quarterback in the 2023 class and one of Arkansas' top targets at the position. He has announced that he'll reveal is college decision Monday.

To preview that decision, Rivals' Woody Wommack met up with him to discuss his top schools.