 Arkansas Razorbacks 2023 quarterback target Malachi Singleton previews decision
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-21 16:32:54 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Arkansas 2023 QB target Malachi Singleton previews decision

Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

Malachi Singleton is a three-star quarterback in the 2023 class and one of Arkansas' top targets at the position. He has announced that he'll reveal is college decision Monday.

To preview that decision, Rivals' Woody Wommack met up with him to discuss his top schools.

