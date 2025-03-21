Report: Adou Thiero might be available for Hogs' game against St. John's

PROVIDENCE — According to a report from Jon Rothstein, there is a chance that Arkansas forward Adou Thiero will be available when the 10-seed Razorbacks take on 2-seed St. John's in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Rothstein's report Friday said the news comes from Razorbacks’ head coach John Calipari, who reportedly said there's a possibility that Thiero practices with the Hogs on Friday ahead of the matchup.

Thiero has not suited up for the Razorbacks since Feb. 22, when Arkansas faced off against Missouri. In that game, he hyperextended his knee in the second half, and he has not played since.