Report: Adou Thiero might be available for Hogs' game against St. John's

PROVIDENCE — According to a report from Jon Rothstein, there is a chance that Arkansas forward Adou Thiero will be available when the 10-seed Razorbacks take on 2-seed St. John's in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
Rothstein's report Friday said the news comes from Razorbacks’ head coach John Calipari, who reportedly said there's a possibility that Thiero practices with the Hogs on Friday ahead of the matchup.
Thiero has not suited up for the Razorbacks since Feb. 22, when Arkansas faced off against Missouri. In that game, he hyperextended his knee in the second half, and he has not played since.
An official release from the program on Feb. 26 stated surgery isn't expected and there is no timetable for Thiero's return. He missed the remainder of the regular season and all three of the Hogs' postseason games.
For the season, Thiero is the Razorbacks' leading scorer and rebounder, as he averages 15.6 points and 6.0 boards per game. Outside of the recent string of games he's missed, the only other game Thiero missed this season came against Central Arkansas on Dec. 14, one Arkansas claimed victory in, 82-57.
Thiero's injury news is the second good piece of news Arkansas has received in recent weeks, as freshman point guard Boogie Fland also made his way off the injury list and onto the floor after thumb surgery nearly two months ago. He played 24 minutes and scored six points in the Razorbacks' 79-72 win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday night.
Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest news and updates about Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament.