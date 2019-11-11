Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek and interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr. addressed the media on Monday morning after Chad Morris's firing.

Yurachek said it was a tough day for him letting go a man he considers a friend but saw too much of a step back in the program in the last few weeks and too many players fed up with the situation on the Hill.

He assured media and fans that the administration and donors are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to find the right man for the job and to get him on board, and that he has a vast list of candidates.

Barry Lunney Jr. gave probably one of the best press conferences most have seen on the Hill in the past two years and outlined what his goals are for the team and staff over the next three weeks. He also stated he's definitely hoping to be in the mix for the head job.

