HawgBeat - WATCH: Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek updates case situation, season outlook

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek spoke with the local media via ZOOM for the first time since late May and gave updates on how the athletics department is currently handling the COVID-19 protocols and impending season.

Among topics of conversation:

- Potential for SEC-only schedule as well as SEC+Notre Dame

- Discussions of moving A&M game to Kyle Field

- Updated positive case numbers

- ZOOM stock purchases and more

Read the live updates thread or watch the full video: