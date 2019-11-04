News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 14:15:43 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Chad Morris, coordinators recap Miss. St. loss, preview WKU

Chad Morris addressing the media.
Chad Morris addressing the media. (Nikki Chavanelle | HawgBeat.com)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

The Razorbacks begin game-planning for a familiar face this week as Ty Storey makes his return to Fayetteville with his new team Western Kentucky.

Hear from Chad Morris and his coordinators as they recap the loss to Mississippi State and look ahead to the Hilltoppers:

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}