WATCH: Chad Morris, coordinators recap Miss. St. loss, preview WKU
The Razorbacks begin game-planning for a familiar face this week as Ty Storey makes his return to Fayetteville with his new team Western Kentucky.
Hear from Chad Morris and his coordinators as they recap the loss to Mississippi State and look ahead to the Hilltoppers:
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.