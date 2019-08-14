WATCH: Chad Morris discusses injuries, depth chart, most improved and more
A lot of breaking news has been coming out of fall camp practices this week. Check out what Chad Morris had to say about injuries, the depth chart, what the team's doing well and the most improved players so far this fall camp. Watch his press conference then read premium practice notes and watch free practice highlights.
**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.