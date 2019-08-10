WATCH: Chad Morris, John Chavis, Joe Craddock Recap Fall Camp Scrimmage One
Hear from the Arkansas coaching staff after the team's first fall camp scrimmage. The offense won the day with the defense unable to create more than two turnovers. The offense had success under all four quarterbacks who were all rotating with different offensive pieces.
Read the premium live updates from the press conference if you can't watch these now.
Morris
Craddock
Chavis
