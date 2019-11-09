WATCH: Chad Morris, players talk after 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky
Arkansas was embarrassed yet again at home, this time at the hands of former Razorback quarterback Ty Storey and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Chad Morris addressed questions about his job security, the team's deficiencies and more. Team leaders Rakeem Boyd, Bumper Pool and Kam Curl also share their thoughts on the 45-19 loss.
