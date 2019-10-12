News More News
WATCH: Chad Morris recaps 24-20 loss to Kentucky

Chad Morris discusses the loss post-game with the media.
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Hear from the head hog after another loss on the road, moving the team to 2-4 on the season.

