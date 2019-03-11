Chad Morris spoke to the media for the first time after the Hogs' first scrimmage of spring football. Can't watch? Here are the most newsworthy things he had to say:

On Saturday's Scrimmage and Recruiting:

"Saturday was a very impactful day for the history of our program. ... It was a great day to showcase what we are all about in front of recruits and their families. ... Fundamentals have been the main focus of spring. It's not about how much we can install, it's about what we do and how we do it. Our energy was great. Today was all about cleaning up some things we messed up Saturday. Did a little live work at the end. We have to continue being a tougher football team."

On New Injuries:

"Clenin is out the rest of spring with a foot injury. Whaley, Curtis and Mason should be back Wednesday. Gunter will be back after spring break."

On What He Thought They Did Well Saturday:

"We got some quality work against each other. Opening drive was good. We really stressed being productive in the first quarter. Chase Hayden ran really well and pass protected well. I was pleased with Devwah. Sosa showed exceptional effort. That was good to see. Bumper Pool, Grant Morgan, T.J. Smith did some good stuff. We missed some stunts and didn't get home - those are things we have to continue to work. I think we tapered off. We didn't finish as well as we started Saturday."

On the Quarterbacks' Performances:

"Those QBs really improved. I was pleased as we were productive Saturday and even today. Was pleased to see some of Ben's decision making. I thought John Stephen had his best day since he's been here. Jack Lindsey got the third reps with us. They threw the ball well even though the wind was a factor."

On Running Back Depth, Impact on Chase Hayden:

"What a great opportunity for Chase. He can't get enough reps. If I'm him, I want every rep. I like that. I like the fact he's getting as many reps as he can. Hayden Johnson moved from TE to RB today. We put some WRs back there. It is what it is, we have to improvise. It's next man up mentality."

On the Offensive Line:

"I've been very, very pleased with Cunningham. I think Myron is really impressing every practice. He's definitely going to help us out. He's further along than we thought he'd be. That's good to see. ... Ty Clary is improving. The veteran player he is is starting to show up. Austin Capps wasn't at practice because of a class conflict. Dalton Wagner, I've been pleased to watch him. That's a group we're starting to get some depth."

On the Defensive Line Newcomers:

"Mataio Soli continues to impress me. He's advanced beyond his year with how he uses his hands. Have to continue putting weight on him, but that'll come. Eric Gregory has the size and is learning the speed of the game. I think Zach Williams has gained 23 pounds since he's been here and will continue to gain weight. Very pleased with those guys. They're really pushing each other."

On the Schedule with Spring Break:

"We'll half practice, half scrimmage Wednesday then break for spring break, just get away from it a little bit. We'll have four practices the first week back, capped by a big scrimmage that Saturday."

On Wide Receiver Progress:

"I've seen the returning WRs return with a different mindset and work ethic - Woods, Stewart, De'Vion. They're feeling the competition behind them. That's good. Knox and Nash have been pleasant additions. Knox did some really good things Saturday. They'll hit that freshman wall at some point, but we hope to keep them as far from that as they can. Knox's skill set is off the charts. He has tremendous upside."