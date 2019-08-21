WATCH: Chavis, Craddock Talk After Day 17 of Fall Camp
Hear from defensive coordinator John Chavis and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock answered questions on their day 17 practice, the final scrimmage of fall camp and more. Read premium practice notes with free highlights next.
