HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery , which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

FAYETTEVILLE -- All four teams in the Fayetteville Regional get to practice at Baum-Walker Stadium on Thursday.

HawgBeat is at the stadium and will talk to the head coach of each team, as well as a few players. The videos will be posted below.