News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 13:11:34 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Cunningham, McClellion, Richardson, Jones Talk After Fall Camp Day 3

Tbplk1tnl2powchykrmk
Arkansas defensive end Gabe Richardson.
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

The Razorbacks ratcheted practice up a notch, adding shoulder pads for the first time this fall camp. Hear from Gabe Richardson, Myron Cunningham, Jarques McClellion, Jordan Jones and Chad Morris as they recap practice and more:

**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

BONUS VIDEO

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}