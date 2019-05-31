HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery , which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

Arkansas takes game one of the Fayetteville Regional and they'll face the winner of TCU-Cal tomorrow at 6 p.m. Read the rapid game one recap.

