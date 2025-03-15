Advertisement
Published Mar 15, 2025
WATCH: Dave Van Horn postgame - Arkansas 12, Ole Miss 3
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn postgame press conferences after the 12-3 win over No. 13 Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.

Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Diamond Hogs.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**