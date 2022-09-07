Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn met with the media to preview his new-look squad ahead of fall baseball.

The Razorbacks’ annual Fall Classic is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The intrasquad scrimmage is free for the public to attend. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and parking for the event is free.

Concession stands will be closed, but outside food and drinks are allowed. Non-food items must be in a clear bag. Coolers are allowed in the Hog Pen. No coolers will be permitted in the main seating bowl.

Macke’s Bases Loaded Landing, which is located just beyond the right field foul pole and connected to the JB and Johnelle Hunt Family Baseball Development Center, will not be open to the public.

The Razorbacks’ fall season officially begins Thursday, Sept. 8, and is scheduled to conclude in late October.

*Information provided by Arkansas Communications*

