Check out video of Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn giving his final thoughts on the Razorbacks' 2024 season, which ended with a loss to Southeast Missouri State in the Fayetteville Regional on June 2.

Van Horn also provides his thoughts on how the Diamond Hogs' roster is shaping up for the 2025 season as the transfer portal is wide open and his staff continues to prepare for the MLB Draft, which begins July 14.