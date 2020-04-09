WATCH: Eric Musselman heckles himself at imaginary game in new video
Don’t tell Kim English, but another funny Eric Musselman video has surfaced on Twitter.
In this 100-second clip, which was shared by his son and UA Director of Recruiting Michael Musselman, the Razorbacks’ coach pretends to be a heckling fan during an imaginary basketball game at Bud Walton Arena.
Dear Basketball,
Please come back. We need you... BAD
(Previously recorded) pic.twitter.com/sWrVPekNsx
It is the fourth in a series of videos shared over the past couple of weeks. Musselman has now led an imaginary practice, conducted an imaginary press conference and coached an imaginary game. The other three videos can be seen below.
After purchasing a ticket as “close to the coach as possible” in the most recent video, Musselman then yells at the coach - himself - to substitute, implores him to call a timeout and expresses dismay that he doesn’t wear a suit and tie during games. He also complains about not running a zone defense, running “space and place” instead of calling a designed play and stalling late in the game with a lead.
All of those topics were complaints by Arkansas fans at various points of his first season at the helm.
As for English, the former Missouri standout and current Tennessee assistant coach has taken subtle shots at Musselman for these videos. He tweeted a message to “young basketball coaches,” asking them not to “fall prey to the gross social media self promotion and gimmicks from a select few of today’s head coaches.”
The tweet was sent around the same time as his original videos and English has since retweeted the tweet after Musselman teased the fourth video. Musselman said on an Instagram Live Q&A with his wife on Sunday that there was another video yet to be released and added, “We don’t want to upset any of the other SEC assistant coaches or anything.”
Had a great practice this morning #OneRazorback
My only question is... who actually recorded this? 🤣 #HELP
Great TEAM win! Couldn't do it without the fans.
(Coach @EricPMusselman is now safely home and quarantined)