WATCH: Eric Musselman, Jalen Harris talk UNT game prep, more

Eric Musselman touched on everything from his substitution philosophy to why his staff wears polos instead of suits ahead of game two against North Texas on Nov. 12. Jalen Harris also comments on the team, his first experience with Musselman in a regular season game, his shooting and more.

