The Arkansas Razorbacks welcome the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena for the third of five consecutive home games to start the 2019 season. The Hogs are 2-0 with decisive wins over Rice (91-43) and North Texas (66-43).

Hear from head hog Eric Musselman as he previews Montana and updates his team's progress so far in the season.