WATCH: Eric Musselman previews game three versus Montana
The Arkansas Razorbacks welcome the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena for the third of five consecutive home games to start the 2019 season. The Hogs are 2-0 with decisive wins over Rice (91-43) and North Texas (66-43).
Hear from head hog Eric Musselman as he previews Montana and updates his team's progress so far in the season.
You can join HawgBeat for free for 30 days with code HAWGS30 or jump on for a year with two of the best deals Rivals has ever offered to choose from. Details