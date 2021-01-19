HawgBeat - WATCH: Eric Musselman previews round two between Arkansas-Auburn

The Razorbacks welcome the Auburn Tigers to Bud Walton Arena for an 8 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday night. The Hogs got the better of the Tigers in their first matchup on the road to the tune of 97-85. Since then, Eric Musselman's guys have dropped four of five and sit at 10-4 with a 2-4 conference record.

Musselman discusses the game, Auburn's Sharife Cooper and more: