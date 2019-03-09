The Razorbacks held their first spring scrimmage in the stadium in front of dozens of recruits, check out some highlights from the first 30 minutes:

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.