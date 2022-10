This week's HawgBeat Marquee Matchup took place all the way in the great state of Texas, giving me a closer look at Razorback S commit Christian Ford (13).

Ford wasn't the only one we had our eye on though, as the trio Xavier Filisame (1), Makhi Frazier (0) and Bryan Jackson (2) also hold Arkansas offers.

We've got highlights from all four, plus interviews with Ford and Frazier discussing their games as well as what communication with Arkansas has been like since their most recent visit.