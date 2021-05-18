WATCH: Hutch previews Florida series with GatorsTerritory insider

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Top-ranked Arkansas returns home for a massive three-game series with the SEC title on the line against No. 8 Florida this weekend. To get an inside look at the Razorbacks' opponent, HawgBeat reached out to Nick de la Torre, who covers the Gators for GatorsTerritory.com, the Florida Rivals site.