HawgBeat - WATCH: Hutch previews Georgia series with UGASports insider

To get an inside look at Georgia, which comes to Baum-Walker Stadium for a three-game series this weekend, HawgBeat reached out to someone who covers the Bulldogs on a regular basis.

Check out our own Andrew Hutchinson's interview with Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com, the Georgia site in the Rivals network.