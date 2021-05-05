HawgBeat - WATCH: Hutch previews Georgia series with UGASports insider

WATCH: Hutch previews Georgia series with UGASports insider
To get an inside look at Georgia, which comes to Baum-Walker Stadium for a three-game series this weekend, HawgBeat reached out to someone who covers the Bulldogs on a regular basis.
Check out our own Andrew Hutchinson's interview with Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com, the Georgia site in the Rivals network.
