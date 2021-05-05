 HawgBeat - WATCH: Hutch previews Georgia series with UGASports insider
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 10:39:14 -0500') }} baseball Edit

WATCH: Hutch previews Georgia series with UGASports insider

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

To get an inside look at Georgia, which comes to Baum-Walker Stadium for a three-game series this weekend, HawgBeat reached out to someone who covers the Bulldogs on a regular basis.

Check out our own Andrew Hutchinson's interview with Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com, the Georgia site in the Rivals network.

