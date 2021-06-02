WATCH: Hutch previews Nebraska with HuskerOnline insider

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

One of three teams traveling to Arkansas this weekend, Nebraska is the 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional. To get a better feel for the Cornhuskers, we reached out to someone who has covered them all year for some expert insight. Blake Aerni handles the baseball beat for HuskerOnline, the Nebraska site in the Rivals network.