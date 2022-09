Arkansas quarterback target and legacy 2024 prospect Walker White dominated Shiloh Christian in his trip to Springdale, throwing for 170 yards and three touchdowns while adding three TDs and 80 yards on the ground.

The Rivals250 four-star out of Little Rock Christian offered some insight into his thoughts on Sam Pittman, what Arkansas is building, an update on his recruitment and much more, courtesy of @TraderRivals' Twitter as a part of the HawgBeat high school football Preps Preview Marquee-Matchup.