This week's HawgBeat Marquee Matchup took us to Bentonville, Arkansas to check out Razorback OL commit Joey Su'a's Tigers against the Fayetteville Bulldogs - and you can see his highlights from the thrilling OT win here.

Following that, I spoke with Su'a about his performance, his decision to enroll early at Arkansas, the Razorbacks' season through six games and much more.