Razorbacks place emphasis on baserunning, bunting this fall

Razorbacks place emphasis on baserunning, bunting this fall

Arkansas baseball is looking to shift away from over-reliance on long balls this upcoming season...

Premium content
 Riley McFerran
HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas football midseason check-in

HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas football midseason check-in

The latest HawgBeat Radio episode provides you with the latest news for Arkansas football, basketball and baseball.

 HawgBeat Staff
Tipoff times, TV info released for Arkansas basketball schedule

Tipoff times, TV info released for Arkansas basketball schedule

Arkansas released tipoff times and broadcast info for the 2024-2025 basketball season on Thursday.

 Daniel Fair
VIDEO: Van Horn previews exhibitions vs. Oklahoma State

VIDEO: Van Horn previews exhibitions vs. Oklahoma State

Video of Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn's preview press conference ahead of exhibitions vs. Oklahoma State.

 Mason Choate
Arkansas pitcher to miss 2025 season with torn UCL

Arkansas pitcher to miss 2025 season with torn UCL

Arkansas pitcher Cooper Dossett underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL.

 Mason Choate

Published Oct 14, 2024
WATCH: John Calipari, players speak after Tip-Off Tour
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Arkansas basketball head coach John Calipari took his Razorbacks team around the state on Saturday and Sunday, with stops in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff on the "Tip-Off Tour."

Hear from the Head Hog, redshirt junior forward Trevon Brazile and freshman forward Karter Knox after the events.

Visit our homepage for more coverage of Arkansas basketball, football and baseball.

Footage of Tip-Off Tour in Pine Bluff (Subscribers only)

