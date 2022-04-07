 HawgBeat - WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Pod - Florida preview, watch party update
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-07 09:45:40 -0500') }} baseball Edit

WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Pod - Florida preview, watch party update

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@ChoateMason

In the latest episode of the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, co-hosts Mason Choate and Robert Stewart preview this weekend's series at Florida and give an update on Thursday's watch party at Barley & Vine.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify, or the Hit That Line podcast network.

{{ article.author_name }}