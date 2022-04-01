WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Pod - UALR recap, Mississippi State preview
In the latest episode of the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, co-hosts Mason Choate and Robert Stewart look back at Arkansas' midweek win over Little Rock and preview this weekend's series with Mississippi State.
You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify, or the Hit That Line podcast network.
