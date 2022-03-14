WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Pod - UIC recap, weekend MVPs
In the latest episode of the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, hosts Mason Choate and Robert Stewart recap Arkansas' four-game sweep of Illinois-Chicago and name the MVPs of the weekend.
You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify, or the Hit That Line podcast network.
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.