WATCH/LISTEN: HawgBeat Hour - Georgia recap, Ole Miss preview
HawgBeat Hour airs every Thursday on ESPN Arkansas' stations across the state from 7-8 p.m. CT. We recorded the seventh episode of the season - in which we recapped the loss to Georgia and previewed the Ole Miss matchup - yesterday. (It didn't air on the radio because it was preempted for baseball.)
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.