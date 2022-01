HawgBeat Hour airs every Thursday on ESPN Arkansas' stations across the state from 7-8 p.m. CT. We recorded the 20th episode of the season - in which we discuss Joe Foucha's decision, react to the Outback Bowl win and talk about the basketball team's issues - this week. (NOTE: The episode was recorded before Greg Brooks Jr. and Malik Hornsby made their decisions.)

LISTEN/SUBSCRIBE ON APPLE AND SPOTIFY!