Tulsa (Okla.) ATH commit Micah Tease reaffirmed his decision to Call the Hogs last month following his Booker T. Washington Hornets' season-opening loss @ Bentonville West.

In addition to explaining a tweet showing love to Texas A&M from earlier in the morning Friday, the Rivals250 four-star broke down his skillset, spoke on a number of his fellow 2023 Razorback commits and the possibility of playing both sides of the ball at Arkansas.