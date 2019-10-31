WATCH: Musselman, Whitt say team is ready to open season
The Razorbacks will begin their intensive preparation today for the season opener against Rice on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Bud Walton arena. The Hogs won their two exhibition games against Arkansas-Little Rock and Southwestern Oklahoma State and new Head Hog Eric Musselman is excited to show the fans what the team has been working on.
You can get a sneak peek of the Razorbacks at work on Saturday before the football game as Musselman opens the doors of Bud Walton for an open practice starting at 11:15 a.m.
Hear from Musselman and grad transfer Jimmy Whitt as they discuss how ready the team is to open the season:
