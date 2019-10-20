WATCH: Nolan Richardson talks about court naming ceremony
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
A recorded message from Bill Clinton was played at the beginning of today’s ceremony. pic.twitter.com/uGnFQMleGG— Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) October 20, 2019
Less than seven months after being fired, Mike Anderson returned to Bud Walton Arena to be here for today’s Nolan Richardson Court ceremony. Just listen to this ovation... #WPS pic.twitter.com/7DelvtWp34— Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) October 20, 2019
A Slobbering Hog is included in the “Nolan Richardson Court” logo. pic.twitter.com/bfx9H7bEby— Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) October 20, 2019
Nolan Richardson addresses the crowd: pic.twitter.com/3m6NIUt4T9— Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) October 20, 2019