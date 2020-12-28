HawgBeat - WATCH: Pittman, Pool, Catalon, Cunningham, Smith preview TCU

The Razorbacks still have more to prove as they look to put an exclamation point on their 3-7 season with a bowl win versus TCU. The Texas Bowl kicks off at 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Head coach Sam Pittman as well as Bumper Pool, Jalen Catalon, Myron Cunningham and Trelon Smith discuss the matchup, players standing out during bowl practices, seniors returning and more: