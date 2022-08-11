 WATCH: Sam Pittman, Dalton Wagner, Isaiah Nichols talk after sixth practice of Arkansas fall camp
WATCH: Pittman, Wagner, Nichols speak after Day 6 of fall camp

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Recruiting Analyst
@TraderRivals

Hear what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, Dalton Wagner and Isaiah Nichols had to say after the Hogs' sixth practice of fall camp — the first day of full pads. Subscribe to the HawgBeat YouTube page so you don't miss out on any practice highlights or press conferences.

