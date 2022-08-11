WATCH: Pittman, Wagner, Nichols speak after Day 6 of fall camp
Hear what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, Dalton Wagner and Isaiah Nichols had to say after the Hogs' sixth practice of fall camp — the first day of full pads.