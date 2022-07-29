WATCH: Razorback basketball commit Layden Blocker talks Peach Jam + more

In this week's episode of the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast, 2023 Razorback basketball commit Layden Blocker joined the guys to discuss his summer-long run of dominance, what led to his decision to play at Arkansas, why recruits gravitate towards head coach Eric Musselman and give an update on what's next for the 2023 class.

In the new RHP shorts series, we will provide you with the interviews and segments you need to see, even if you couldn't check out the full episode!