WATCH: Starkel, Boyd, Bell, Brown, Morris, Agim Preview Kentucky
Listen to Arkansas QB1 Nick Starkel as he gives his unique perspective on Kentucky, which he faced in 2018 as a member of the Aggies, as well as interviews with Tyson Morris, McTelvin Agim, Montaric Brown, Rakeem Boyd and Jamario Bell.
Headed to our Youtube page? Hit subscribe to get notified of new free Razorback video content right when it goes up.
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS