 HawgBeat - WATCH: Tennessee coach Tony Vitello previews Arkansas series
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 11:58:56 -0500') }} baseball Edit

WATCH: Tennessee coach Tony Vitello previews Arkansas series

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Tennessee head coach - and former Arkansas assistant - Tony Vitello answered questions from the media Thursday morning, previewing this weekend's top-5 showdown between the Razorbacks and Volunteers in Knoxville, Tenn.

