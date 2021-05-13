HawgBeat - WATCH: Tennessee coach Tony Vitello previews Arkansas series

WATCH: Tennessee coach Tony Vitello previews Arkansas series
Tennessee head coach - and former Arkansas assistant - Tony Vitello answered questions from the media Thursday morning, previewing this weekend's top-5 showdown between the Razorbacks and Volunteers in Knoxville, Tenn.
