Watch Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn, outfielder Jace Bohrofen and pitcher Zack Morris give their thoughts ahead of the Fayetteville Regional.

The Diamond Hogs are the No. 3 overall national seed and they are hosting 2-seed TCU, 3-seed Arizona and 4-seed Santa Clara, who the Razorbacks will play Friday at 2 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.