FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas begins its road to a third straight College World Series appearance with its first fall scrimmage Friday night.

The Razorbacks will host Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. inside Baum-Walker Stadium. The teams will play 14 innings in a game that won't officially count.

On Thursday, head coach Dave Van Horn, Heston Kjerstad and Connor Noland met with the media to preview the matchup...